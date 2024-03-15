Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson is glad to see support for B.C.’s orchards and vineyards impacted by climate change.

This comes as the B.C. government announced up to $70 million in grants available for farmers.

“In January, we had a cold snap that damaged a lot of crops, and in the Creston Valley, that was mostly soft fruit,” said Anderson. “I was really glad to hear the announcement after working closely with the ministry.”

Anderson said the grants will go to help orchards and vineyards replant crops.

“We’re going to be investing this money to help producers remove damaged vines, plants and trees, and they’re going to be able to replant them with hardier, climate-resistant varieties,” said Anderson.

She adds that this will make a big impact on her riding.

“The Creston Valley is really our biggest agricultural area in our region, so the loss was quite devastating,” said Anderson. “With this investment, we’re going to make sure farmers are able to replant damaged crops, so we can see a thriving agricultural industry into the future.”

