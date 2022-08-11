- Advertisement -

Creston RCMP say a “prolific offender” wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested in Kelowna.

They say Chad Meszarosi was located with help from air support and a police dog.

Meszarosi will be in court today in Kelowna on multiple charges including uttering threats, mischief, and impaired driving.

“We would like to thank the public for the numerous tips that assisted in locating this dangerous offender,” Cst. Brett Urano said in a news release.

They issued a public appeal on July 25 for help finding Meszarosi.