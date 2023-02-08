With the warmer temperatures melting snow and ice in the Creston Valley, some eyes turn to the frozen lakes around town.

Last month a person fell through the ice at Duck Lake, and now with the warm pocket, Creston’s fire chief is reminding everyone to be aware of the dangers.

Jared Riel says one of the most dangerous parts of dealing with frozen ponds, lakes, and rivers is that it can be extremely difficult to tell how thick the ice is.

“Thickness is your best gauge to measure the safety of it, but it’s really hard to tell that from the surface. So, we have to be mindful of the weather we have in the valley because that plays a big factor in how thick or thin the ice is going to be over the winter.”

He says locally, Creston tends to get warmer temperatures, so it can create some uncertainty. Always be very careful.

“Unseasonably warm temperatures can really affect the ice surface.”

Besides the obvious risk of drowning, falling through the ice on a lake, pond, or river can also result in hypothermia.

“That exposure to cold is dangerous and any time spent in that water can be detrimental. Especially if you have some underlying health issues. Even if you don’t, it can be scary and very dangerous,” said Riel.

“If you’re out there, have a bit of a plan and understand the signs. Make sure you’re being safe.”

In the unfortunate situation that you end up on the ice and find that it may be dangerous, Riel says to carefully head back the way you came.

“Think about spreading your weight out over the surface. Walk slowly, pay attention, and go back the way you came.”

If you, or someone you’re with, falls through the ice, immediately call for help.

“It’s really important to get help coming and going from there.”

He says if you see someone fall through from the shore, don’t go rushing out.

“I know that’s difficult and would be a difficult situation to be in, but what happens is you become a victim as well. The chances are that you’re going to fall through the ice, so call for help.”

If possible, use ropes to throw a line to anyone who fell through.

“They can at least grab onto something and hang on, depending on how far out they are. When you try to execute a rescue, you need the proper equipment, like maybe some sort of boat with lifejackets.”

If you’re alone and you fall through, kick with your feet to try and get yourself back onto the ice. Remain calm at all times.

“That self-rescue scenario is important to remember. And if you are doing any sort of activity out on the ice, then think about that and be prepared a little bit.”