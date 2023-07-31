Creston RCMP are on the lookout for a woman wanted for four outstanding warrants.

Brittany Dewing is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000, all shoplifting incidents in Creston.

Dewing is 5’3, medium build, about 200 lbs, with purple hair and green eyes.

“Creston RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dewing,” said Cst. Brett Urano in a release.

“Dewing will change her hair colour and appearance to avoid detection and is actively evading police. Creston RCMP requests that if you see Dewing, or know her whereabouts, to call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.”