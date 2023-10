Creston RCMP responded to a vehicle rollover on Oct. 17 in West Creston.

Two occupants were in the vehicle.

First responders were able to get the passenger to hospital for treatment, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is currently being investigated by Creston RCMP.

“Creston RCMP would like to offer their condolences to the families that were affected in this tragic incident and thank the witnesses for their assistance at the scene,” said an RCMP press release.