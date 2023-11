Tammy Bradford will once again be the manager of Creston’s museum.

Following her sudden dismissal, a tumultuous response led to the majority of the museum board being voted out.

Once a new board was put in place, the Creston and District Board of Directors confirmed that Bradford will be back in office on Nov. 7, according to a post on Facebook.

There will be a welcome back celebration held at the museum from 1 to 5 pm on Friday.