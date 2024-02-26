Micah Wassink is one of five candidates vying for one of the two Creston council spots open for the upcoming by-election.

Wassink says she was born and raised in Creston and is proud to call the valley home.

“I’m actually the fourth generation in town here. My oldest ancestors that lived in the town were my great-grandfather and grandmother,” said Wassink.

“For the last almost 13 years, my husband and I have been owning and operating Pridham Studio here in Creston.”

Wassink adds her daughter is currently attending school with the Lower Kootenay Band just outside of Creston.

She says she decided to run because she saw what the current council was doing and wanted to contribute.

“I thought it was time to step up and help out. I really enjoy the team that is working already and I want to continue what they have started. I love the way the town has grown in the last 12 years.”

She says she wants to continue improving the valley if elected.

“I want to further the beautification in town. The art and nature. I love seeing the way the downtown core has gotten so pretty over the last little while. And I think there’s a lot more we can do.”

She adds strengthening the connection with the Lower Kootenay Band is also one of her priorities.

Lastly, as a small business owner, she wants to improve life and business in the valley.

“Supporting small businesses and local farmers benefits everyone.”

The public heads to the voting booth on March 16, with advance voting taking place on March 6 and 13 at Upper Rotacrest Hall.

A candidate forum will be held on March 5 for the public to meet the candidates.