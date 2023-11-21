Another Creston town councillor has called it quits.

Anthony Mondia resigned Monday, one year into his term. No reason was provided in a news release from the town.

“I hold a lot of respect for Anthony personally, and I have appreciated having the opportunity to serve alongside him on council this last year,” Mayor Arnold DeBoon said in the release.

“Anthony provided us with an invaluable perspective, and his ambitious, enthusiastic and inquisitive nature will be missed at the council table.

“Every member of council chooses to serve because we are passionate about the well-being and quality of life for, and of, our citizens. Mr. Mondia is no exception to this, and I am confident that he will continue to serve Creston in whatever capacity he chooses. We thank him for his service to our community and wish him well.”

It comes on the heels of Jim Elford’s resignation at the end of September. No reason was given for his departure either.

The town has already been planning a by-election for the first quarter of 2024, although no chief elections officer has been appointed yet and no date has been set for nominations.

Mondia’s departure means residents will go the polls to elect two new councillors.